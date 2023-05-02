Home » DOM presents road improvement program in San Miguel
DOM presents road improvement program in San Miguel

May 02, 2023, 13:10 pm

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began last Sunday, April 30, the successful road improvement program in Nueva Guadalupe. This is the fourth project of this type that the institution executes in this municipality of San Miguel.

The work, which will be carried out over a period of 180 days, includes the transformation of nearly 900 meters of dirt streets into paved roads from the Planes de San Sebastián canton to the Los Luna farmhouse.

This is the fourth municipality of San Miguel benefited from the road improvement of paved dirt streets after having started this process in San Antonio del Mosco, San Rafael Oriente and a street in the departmental head of Miguel that connects the military route and the highway panamericana.



