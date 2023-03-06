The Municipal Works Directorate delivered the Dr. José Ciro Brito School Center in Nahuizalco, Sonsonate, after completely remodeling it through the My New School program, promoted by the Government.

The classrooms of the Dr. José Ciro Brito School Center were in deplorable conditions, added to the ceilings and desks in poor condition, as a consequence of the abandonment of the educational system by previous governments.

DOM staff carried out a total remodeling that included demolition, expansion of classrooms, construction of new classrooms, children’s play area, library, nursing area, dining room, kitchen, drinking water cistern, new furniture, hydraulic installations, electricity and the renovation of a basketball court, among others.

On September 7, 2021, the Mi Nueva Escuela program was launched, beginning with the transformation of education throughout the country, from teacher training to the school infrastructure of 5,150 study centers throughout the national territory.

The Government of President Bukele has not only benefited Nahuizalco with the reconstruction of these educational centers, it also began on January 27 the recovery of more than 50 streets as part of the National Patching Plan that includes a complete resurfacing with asphalt and construction of surfaces hydraulic concrete.