DOM seeks to train and provide new job opportunities to young Salvadorans

The Specialized School for Construction of the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) is training young Salvadorans free of charge. On this day, the field personnel have been deployed throughout the national territory, sharing the information for registration in the new groups.

“We are inviting all young people between the ages of 18 and 32 to enroll in the new course, which will start in the first days of May,” explained the executive director of the DOM, Álvaro O’Byrne.

The socialization days will continue in the coming days, advancing in other departments nationwide, with the purpose that more Salvadorans know about the specialized school for construction.