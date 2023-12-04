DOM starts construction of modern ecopark in San Francisco Lempa, Chalatenango – Diario La Página

This weekend, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began the construction of a modern ecopark in San Francisco Lempa, in the department of Chalatenango.

This ecopark will be built on a land of more than 19 thousand square meters, which will have extreme children’s play areas, extreme games on bridges, extreme canopy games, slides, mountain bike trails, bamboo labyrinth games, construction of viewpoints, barbecue area, spaces for tables and shops.

It will also include an amphitheater, hydraulic installations and water purification for use by visitors, LED lighting at entrances, a large parking lot and administrative offices, among others.

With the development of this project, more than 850 inhabitants of the municipality of San Francisco Lempa and surrounding sectors will benefit, who will have a space for healthy coexistence that will also promote commerce, the economy and tourism in this area of ​​Chalatenango.

