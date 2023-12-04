Home » DOM starts construction of modern ecopark in San Francisco Lempa, Chalatenango – Diario La Página
News

DOM starts construction of modern ecopark in San Francisco Lempa, Chalatenango – Diario La Página

by admin
DOM starts construction of modern ecopark in San Francisco Lempa, Chalatenango – Diario La Página

This weekend, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began the construction of a modern ecopark in San Francisco Lempa, in the department of Chalatenango.

This ecopark will be built on a land of more than 19 thousand square meters, which will have extreme children’s play areas, extreme games on bridges, extreme canopy games, slides, mountain bike trails, bamboo labyrinth games, construction of viewpoints, barbecue area, spaces for tables and shops.

It will also include an amphitheater, hydraulic installations and water purification for use by visitors, LED lighting at entrances, a large parking lot and administrative offices, among others.

With the development of this project, more than 850 inhabitants of the municipality of San Francisco Lempa and surrounding sectors will benefit, who will have a space for healthy coexistence that will also promote commerce, the economy and tourism in this area of ​​Chalatenango.

See also  The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

You may also like

Asif Ali Zardari took oath as the President...

The unusual anti-record goalkeeper Memo Ochoa in Mexican...

Former Director of the Hong Kong and Macao...

Netanyahu rejects Biden’s allegations against Israel

President Asif Ali Zardari took oath

How the Tiwanaku civilization known as the “mother...

Lifeless body found during search for missing Belgian...

Vehicle crashes into parked car, driver runs away...

How much would Alejandro Estrada charge to enter...

The Second Session of the 14th National Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy