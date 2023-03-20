Home News DOM will intervene four kilometers of street in Tamanique
DOM will intervene four kilometers of street in Tamanique

DOM will intervene four kilometers of street in Tamanique

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) announced this day that it will intervene four kilometers of completely rural highway that goes from the canton of El Sunzal to the canton of Izcanal, in Tamanique, La Libertad.

“We will build a paved street, as part of the works we are carrying out to transform the dirt and stone roads,” said director Alvaro Obyrne.

For his part, Ever Salinas, mayor of Tamanique, said that dreams come true with work and dedication and that this project will now become a reality.

“We work together with the DOM and today I feel excited to see their joy because they will finally have this work,” said Salinas.

This project seeks to: improve mobility, provide an efficient drainage system, provide road safety and promote economic development.

