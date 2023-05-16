Domenicali: “We are not favoring entertainment over sport”

Speaking at the Future of the Car conference, Stefano Domenicali spoke briefly about the current state of the circus.

In the first races of the 2023 season the F1 it ended up under attack for giving away unexciting races. This monotony is the result of many factors: not only the domain of Red Bullwho has won all the Grands Prix held so far, but also the increased effect of thedirty air after the developments of the single-seaters and the reduction of the length of the zone DRS, which caused the number of overtakings on the track to drop (albeit to a much lesser extent than is perceived). The circus has also been questioned for some choices of the FIA and of FOM which gave the feeling of favoring entertainment over sport: just think of the three red flags displayed in the GP d’Australia or the presentations of the pilots in the immediate pre-race of Miami GP. But what do you think about it Stefano Domenicali?

The CEO of F1, speaking at the ‘Future of the Car’ conference, briefly spoke about the current situation of the queen category: “I totally disagree that F1 has prioritized the show while neglecting the sporting side.” – said Domenicali, quoted by Financial Times – “We must tell the truth: qRed Bull did a better job than the others this year, and that’s a fact. But it would be imprudent of me to say that the championship is over. We cannot intervene on performance of the cars, but I’m sure i financial regulations they will help to reduce the technical gap”.

