Domestic ESG bond issuance balance exceeded 200 trillion last month… ESG bond issuance expected to increase this year

Although ESG bond issuance decreased significantly due to high interest rates and inflation shocks, domestic ESG bond issuance increased. Between 2020 and 2021, new issuance increased significantly, and a large number of bonds that have not yet matured remain, which is interpreted as continuing the upward trend in the issuance balance. However, it is expected that if the issuance decline continues, the size of the balance may also be reduced at the time of maturity.

According to Hyundai Motor Securities on the 19th, the issuance of domestic ESG bonds totaled 59 trillion won at the end of last year, down by about 32% from the 2021 issue (87 trillion won). This is less than the annual issuance of 64 trillion won in 2020, when ESG bond issuance was active.

The significant decrease in ESG issuance is attributed to the contraction of the overall bond issuance market. Corporate bonds recorded a net redemption of 6.5 trillion won for the first time since a net redemption of 700 billion won in 2016 as credit bond issuance declined significantly due to the first inflation shock in 40 years and the Lego crisis. ESG bonds are issued for the purpose of ESG-related projects by companies, but it is interpreted that it would not have been easy to invest in new projects in the context of a funding crunch in the second half of last year and an economic recession expected this year.

The same goes for global markets. Global ESG bonds were issued for more than $1.1375 trillion in 2021, but were issued for $820.7 billion in 2022, down $316.8 billion (-28%). The decrease in global ESG bond issuance is the first since ESG bond issuance in 2007. This is attributed to concerns over economic recession, rising funding rates following interest rate hikes by central banks around the world, and strengthened surveillance on public disclosure and ESG.

On the other hand, the balance of issuance showed an increasing trend. The balance of domestic ESG bond issuance was 200 trillion won as of the 12th of last month and 199 trillion won at the end of 2022, an increase of 24% from 160 trillion won at the end of 2021. The number of issuing institutions increased by 51 from 157 in 2021 to 208 in 2022, and the number of issues issued increased from 1149 to 1581. Looking at the growth rate by bond purpose in 2021 and 2022, the outstanding balance of green bonds increased by 35%, the largest increase. During this period, the increase in outstanding balance of social bonds and sustainable bonds was 24% and 22%, respectively.

In the market, there is a prospect that ESG bond issuance may increase this year. In the mid- to long-term, interest rates are expected to drop as interest rate hikes are completed, and this is due to increased investment in green projects. British investment bank Barclays predicted that green bond issuance would increase by 30% this year, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated the scale of energy conversion investment at $2 trillion by 2030.