Domestic mainnet successive ‘reserve incineration’… Some say, “Reserve Zero may not be a good strategy”

▲ Mabrex announced on the 12th that it plans to burn about 670 million MBX coins on the 19th. (Photo courtesy of Mabrex)

Interest in ‘Reserve’ is rising once again. Previously, domestic mainnets such as Pincia and Klaytn announced the ‘Reserve Zero’ policy, and Mabrex announced the large-scale incineration of the foundation. However, even within the industry, evaluations of the Reserve and Reserve Zero policies are still mixed.

▲ Hong Jin-pyo, lead of Mavrex, is giving a presentation on the theme of ‘MBX Chain and Ecosystem Expansion’ at the ‘Jangle Adoption 2023’ event. (Reporter Lee Shion zion0304@)

According to related industries on the 14th, Netmarble’s block-chain game platform Mabrex announced a large-scale incineration of the foundation’s stock on the 12th, raising interest in the foundation’s stock and reserve again. The target of incineration is about 670 million, which is 67% of the total issuance (1 billion). The foundation plans to incinerate it after announcing the related information on the 19th.

However, this large-scale incineration of the foundation amount by Mabrex is only the incineration of tokens that are not included in the MBX token distribution schedule until 2026 announced in August of last year, and does not completely incinerate the amount of pre-issued funds owned by the foundation. This is because in the disclosed MBX distribution plan, there is a preemptive amount that the foundation can use to expand the ecosystem, such as ecosystem funds and community funds.

▲ Undistributed KLAY supply (reserve) plan (Photo = Klaytn)

Kakao’s Clayton, which announced the incineration of the foundation stock in March before Mabrex, also conducted a similar method of incineration of the foundation stock. After the decision to incinerate Klaytn through a Governance Council (GC) vote in March, 5.28 billion (73%) of the 7.28 billion undistributed Klay were first incinerated in April. The remaining 2 billion clays that remain uncirculated will also be classified as ‘clay value-enhancing reserves’ and will be incinerated if they are not found to be used within three years.

▲Pincia distributes and uses only 20% of the block compensation as a reserve amount, not a preliminary amount. (Source = Pincia White Paper)

Naver Line’s Pinsia (formerly Line Link) was the first to declare ‘Reserve Zero’ among domestic mainnets. The Pincia Foundation drew attention by announcing Tokenomics 2.0 in December of last year, the main point of which is to classify 20% of block rewards generated in the network as a reserve and use it for investment and marketing. It is a strategy that differentiates existing blockchain projects from using pre-issued goods as a reserve.

As the virtual asset market faces a period of overall stagnation, the reserve volume issued and held by the foundation is being accepted as a kind of risk. This is because if the pre-issued and uncirculated stock owned by the foundation is indiscriminately used for project investment, there is a high possibility that the value will be diluted due to excessive circulation.

▲Jang Hyun-guk, CEO of Wemade, is answering questions by attending the 2nd Wemix AMA to communicate with investors. (Source = Wemix 2nd AMA)

On the other hand, in the case of WeMade CEO Jang Hyeon-guk, he evaluates Reserve Zero as a failed strategy and insists that he has no intention of introducing it. At the 2nd Wemix AMA held last month, CEO Jang said to users requesting reserve incineration, “Some projects have already carried out zero reserve, but it was not an effective strategy.” There was no support,” he replied. He expressed his will to actively utilize Reserve to attract projects and DApps to expand the ecosystem.

Choi Hwa-in, CEO of Choicemuonoff, is in the position that Reserve Zero has nothing to do with restoring the transparency or reliability of the mainnet. CEO Choi said, “Because all actions in the blockchain remain in transactions anyway, doing Reserve Zero does not increase reliability.” “There is a part where blockchain is sensitive to trends, and it seems that ‘Reserve Zero’ is recognized as a trend among domestic mainnets,” he added. “The reason is to increase transparency and reliability.”

CEO Choi raised the question of whether it is positive in terms of competitiveness in the mainnet ecosystem. He said, “When building an ecosystem, there must be an incentive to attract multiple DApps and projects, but it may be difficult to initially build an ecosystem with the competitiveness of the chain itself.” He added, “From the standpoint of the holder, I think the value will increase if the volume decreases, but the price is meaningful only when the ecosystem grows.”

