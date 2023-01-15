The physical attacks suffered by women, especially women, by their sentimental partners, are proof that this scourge is far from over.

According to preliminary figures from Legal Medicine, between January 1 and November 30, 2022, there were 808 cases of domestic violence in Risaralda, of which 590 were couples.

Of this total in the department, Pereira contributed 490 of these events, being by far the municipality in the Risaraldense territory most affected by this type of violence.

Added to the alarming figures is another factor, which is that many of these attacks end in serious injuries or even femicides. Not even on special dates does this scourge stop. On December 24, according to the representative of Pereira, Sandra Cárdenas, a case of domestic violence was registered in the rural sector, in which a minor was assaulted by her partner and had to be hospitalized.