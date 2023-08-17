Dominican Citizens with US Visas Can Now Apply Online for ‘Global Entry’ Program

Dominicans with US Visa Can Now Apply Online for “Global Entry” Program

SANTO DOMINGO – In an effort to facilitate entry into the United States for Dominican citizens, the Dominican Republic has joined the exclusive “Global Entry” program. This program allows individuals with a US visa to apply online, granting them access to expedited entry through automated kiosks at 77 US airports.

The announcement was made by Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, during an official ceremony. Álvarez highlighted that joining the “Global Entry” program is a significant recognition of the country’s democratic institutions, economic growth, and fight against corruption and human rights violations. He also emphasized that the Dominican Republic is now the sixteenth partner globally and the sixth in Latin America and the Caribbean to gain access to this program.

According to Álvarez, this privilege will place Dominican travelers in a preferential position, above even diplomatic or official passport holders. By avoiding the usual immigration lines, travelers can expect a substantial reduction in waiting times and procedures during the entry process.

President Luis Abinader, who led the event at the National Palace, expressed his satisfaction with the Dominican Republic’s inclusion in the “Global Entry” program. Abinader attributed this achievement to the country’s good relations with the United States. He also highlighted the potential benefits it will bring to the nation, including invigorating tourism, trade, and investment ties. Additionally, it positions the Dominican Republic as an attractive investment destination for North American companies seeking to expand their operations in the region.

However, it’s important to note that not all Dominican citizens will automatically qualify for the program. Travelers must go through a strict pre-approval process, which involves a thorough background check and an in-person interview. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website emphasizes that members may still be subject to further examination upon entry to the United States. Any violation of the program’s terms and conditions could result in the suspension of membership privileges.

The introduction of the “Global Entry” program in the Dominican Republic is expected to enhance travel efficiency and strengthen the country’s position as a reliable partner for the United States. It is seen as a positive step towards further cooperation and closer ties between the two nations.

