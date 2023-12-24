Home » Dominican customs detects a millionaire smuggling in AILA | AlMomento.net
“Million-Dollar Smuggling of Televisions and Cigarettes Detected at Las Américas Airport”

A major smuggling operation of televisions and cigarettes has been thwarted at the Las Américas airport, with the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) preventing the entry of millions of dollars worth of contraband from Miami, United States.

The smuggled items, valued at approximately 64 million 538 thousand pesos, were disguised as “electronic parts” in an attempt to deceive customs agents. However, the actions of the authorities led to the seizure of 11,080,000 units of Capital brand cigarettes and 16 55-inch TCL televisions.

The current market value of the confiscated merchandise suggests a significant loss to the Dominican State, with the attempted introduction of the televisions without taxes potentially causing a loss in taxes of 19 million 223 thousand 37 pesos.

The cigarettes were detected in two separate consignments, consisting of five million units and six million 80 thousand units respectively. These goods were confiscated upon their arrival at the José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport of Las Américas.

Customs authorities are now collaborating with other related bodies in an effort to identify those responsible for the criminal smuggling operation.

The successful interception of this significant contraband shipment underscores the vigilance and commitment of the DGA in combating illegal activities at the country’s airport.

