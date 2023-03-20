news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASERTA, MARCH 20 – After the “promise” as scout leader in the name of Don Peppe Diana, Iole Diana, the 28-year-old nephew of the scout priest whom the Camorra killed on March 19, 1994 to get rid of an uncomfortable voice, is getting ready tomorrow to live another day under the sign of that “uncle ‘known for just a year’ (she was born in 1995, ed), but who with his courage deeply marked my life, that of my family and Casal di Principe , and I believe and hope also a little of the whole of Italy, given the highest recognition of the sacrifice endured by zio Peppe with the arrival of the Head of State Sergio Mattarella”.



Iole will meet Mattarella at the family chapel in the cemetery, where Don Diana is buried; with her will be her brother Gennaro, her mother and father Emilio, Don Peppe’s brother, then the other sister of the priest Marisa with her husband and her two children. And it will be a moment of great emotion and pride, “because Casal di Principe is different from what they told me and which I got to know thanks to the news. We will show Mattarella the many beautiful things made in Casal di Principe. Many young people want to get involved in social work, crime is no longer the horizon to look at as it was many years ago.Just think that the first scout group opened in Casal di Principe a few months ago, and for which yesterday I and 8 other leaders made the solemn promise, many young people joined , and many want to get closer, but if I could ask Mattarella something, I would tell him to make sure that the state is more present, that it helps the young people of this area more to find a job and become independent, that it supports the sacrifices of the people. Because in our parts it is more difficult to succeed”. Uncle Peppe is always present for Iole; “I grew up with her example and her values, which are humanity towards the weakest people, understanding towards the kids she tried to get off the street, open-mindedness and love towards differences”. (HANDLE).

