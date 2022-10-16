Monsignor Fermo Querin, 85, died this afternoon, Sunday 16 October 2022, in the rectory of Sclavons di Cordenons. He confirmed this by the diocese.

Born in Portogruaro, graduated in philosophy, since 2016 he was a pastoral collaborator at San Pietro di Sclavons di Cordenons.

In his long pastoral activity he had been a teacher of religion and literary subjects, spiritual director of the seminary, of the diocesan vocation center, of the Casa Madonna Pellegrina and episcopal vicar for pastoral care.