Home News Don Geremia Acri: “This is how I convince people to rent their houses to migrants”
News

Don Geremia Acri: “This is how I convince people to rent their houses to migrants”

by admin
Don Geremia Acri: “This is how I convince people to rent their houses to migrants”

ANDRIA – The student he is the most loved friend and the most feared authority. A slap on the neck is a warning, the icy gaze is the last warning before the expulsion. Because there is no compromise on the rules: they must be respected, whoever does not fit in is out. In Piazza Catuma, as everyone here in Andria calls the central Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, the student (a term that in Arabic indicates a powerful government official) has the face of Fr Geremia Acri, 54, the priest who made a mission to include migrants.

See also  Justice, Conte: "Voting confidence without changes for the M5S would be difficult"

You may also like

The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and...

Holidays in Canavese On 4 nights you book...

Hebei added 3 new confirmed cases of new...

The latest report on the review and prosecution...

“Stop wasting time Go beyond the park”

Antonietta Chetta, the good witch: “I treat with...

The Pope in L’Aquila: a far-sighted commitment is...

Hiking Walking in the clouds for families

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

The geography of drugs: antidepressants for Tuscans and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy