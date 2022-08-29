ANDRIA – The student he is the most loved friend and the most feared authority. A slap on the neck is a warning, the icy gaze is the last warning before the expulsion. Because there is no compromise on the rules: they must be respected, whoever does not fit in is out. In Piazza Catuma, as everyone here in Andria calls the central Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, the student (a term that in Arabic indicates a powerful government official) has the face of Fr Geremia Acri, 54, the priest who made a mission to include migrants.