The journalists most remembered by Colombians

1. Vanessa de la Torre

She is a journalist for Noticias Caracol who also works as one of the announcers for Caracol Radio. Her internship was at CNN en Español in Washington DC, where she reported the terrorist attacks of September 11.

2. Vicky Dávila

She is the director of Semana Magazine since September 2020, in which she is constantly featured on social networks and in the Colombian media. She started her career on television reporting on ‘El Senado hoy’.

3. Guillermo Cano

He was the director of the newspaper El Espectador, which through his journalistic investigations helped to show some political and social causes in Colombia. He became one of the first victims of the Medellín cartel at the hands of Pablo Escobar and Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha.

4. Juan Roberto Vargas

The director of Noticias Caracol, has had a long career in his professional practice, in which he has stood out for his coverage such as Avianca Flight 203, the death of Luis Carlos Galán, the escape of Pablo Escobar. He has been in different media in Colombia and Panama.

5. Maria Lucia Fernandez

She is the main presenter of Noticias Caracol and also of Séptimo Día on the same channel. A curious fact that few knew about María is that thanks to her activities as a model in Stock Models, she managed to finance her career as a Social Communicator and Journalist.

6. Ricardo Orrego

The journalist and sports commentator for Noticias Caracol began his career in sports journalism on the Telecafé channel and later moved to Bogotá and presented the sports section of the National News.

7. Manuel Teodoro

His early years as a journalist, he worked as an editorial assistant for CBS News, where he later became a reporter and producer as a correspondent for the Philippines. Some time later he became the presenter of Seventh Day.

8. Juan Diego Alvira

He discovered his love for journalism while completing his secondary education studies, where he moved to Bogotá to study Social Communication and Journalism, where he graduated as a lawyer years later.

9. Jaime Garzon

In addition to working as a journalist, he was also the mayor of the town of Sumapaz. He was one of the visible faces of political humor on Colombian television and was one of the important people in the 1990 peace processes.

10. Javier Hernandez Bonnet

The sports journalist for the Caracol channel is the director of the ‘Blog Deportivo’ program and of the sports section of Noticias Caracol. The beginning of his career was in Teleantioquia in which he worked as a presenter.