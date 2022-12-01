A fund to support local people who find themselves in situations of fragility and vulnerability. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Friuli Foundation and Caritas of the Archdiocese of Udine and the Diocese of Concordia Pordenone, together with the prefectures of Udine and Pordenone, was signed on the morning of Wednesday 30 November and presented in the Boardroom of the Udine prefecture for the establishment of a 300 thousand euro fund (thanks to the collaboration of Intesa San Paolo) to support local people who find themselves in situations of fragility and vulnerability. Don Luigi Gloazzo, director of the diocesan Caritas of Udine, however does not fail to draw an increasingly dramatic social picture in Friuli: “Poverty is spreading, both relative because there are more and more people and families who are unable to manage one’s family life with their salaries, both the absolute one where there are families and people who even lack essential goods. The expensive bills have had a profound effect on this state of difficulty because they are the ones that most affect the family budget. The agreement between the Friuli Foundation, Caritas and the prefectures of Udine and Pordenone helps a lot, but it is always a provisional answer because when a crisis continues and spans several years, we will be forced to no longer be able to help people not to fall into poverty. We always hope that there are remedies that affect the houses, so first of all less speculation ».

