Among the guests of the presenter Paula Saluzzi the young priest Don Matteo Gattafonioriginally from Scorned and trained within the parish community of Santa Maria Maggiore in Vastopastor of St. Remigius Bishop a Fara San Martino and parish administrator Holy Saviour a Diver. For the little ones she wrote “My friend Jesus”, to learn to pray, give thanks and forgive and “Hail heavenly mother, the rosary for the children”.