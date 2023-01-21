Don Omar He is one of the most prominent Puerto Rican singers on the urban music and reggaeton scene throughout the region, thanks to the hits he has released throughout his career that have led him to fill many stages and gain much recognition.

Recently The 44-year-old Puerto Rican was arrested in Bolivia, the country where he is on tour. According to preliminary information, the Santa Cruz Prosecutor’s Office, the city where it is located and where it would perform tonight in concert, the apprehension of the interpreter of ‘Salió el Sol’, would have to do with a crime of aggravated fraud:

“Orders the police officer or the Public Ministry to apprehend and take William Omar Landrón Ribera (…) for the alleged commission of the crimes of aggravated fraud,” refers to an arrest warrant signed by prosecutor Nancy Carrasco.

On the other hand, according to the media in this country, the singer would have to present his statement in a case denounced by the vice-ministry of defense of the user.

Also, it is important to remember that It is not the first time that Don Omar has faced this type of legal situation in Bolivia, Well, in 2007, the reggaeton player was also arrested in this same city for fraud, due to a lawsuit that had appeared a year after the cancellation of the presentation in La Paz.

For now, many wonder what will happen to the concert that the artist had tonight in the city of Santa Cruz.