Don Giacomo Tolot, 82 years old, a well known and much loved priest, fell ill at home in Barcis but managed to drag himself to the landline phone and ask for help.

Shortly after noon, he called a family residing in Arcola, a couple of kilometers away from his home in Mezzocanale, an isolated house, reachable only via a forest track, inaccessible to emergency vehicles.

In turn, the family immediately alerted the mayor of Barcis Claudio Traina.

«Don Giacomo explained to them that he wasn’t feeling well and they immediately called me – said the mayor of Barcis -. Ours is a small country, we all know each other. I took the car and immediately went to his house.

He didn’t answer, he didn’t open up, I didn’t even hear his voice. I could not enter because everything was closed with the shutter.

My cell phone didn’t pick up there, unfortunately there’s no signal along the provincial road from Barcis to Claut. I ran to Arcola’s family again and used their landline phone to call for help.”

Sores sent an ambulance from Cimolais and a helicopter from Campoformido to the scene. The Maniago firefighters rushed, with the 4×4 country girl, nine technicians from the Valcellina and Maniago mountain rescue stations.

The cleaning lady brought the keys to open the shutter. The rescuers found Don Tolot on the first floor of the house. The medical staff stabilized the priest.

Firefighters and mountain rescue helped the medical team carry him to the ambulance, which in turn accompanied him to the helicopter. The priest was flown to the Udine hospital, where he was admitted to the medical ward. The news quickly spread throughout the country.

Many have called the mayor to find out how Don Giacomo is. “He came to say mass – recalled Traina – in Barcis, everyone loves him”.