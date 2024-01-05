Donald Trump appeals exclusion from Maine primary election

Donald Trump — © REUTERS

Donald Trump is appealing against the decision of authorities in the US state of Maine to ban him from the electoral ballot for the Republican primaries. Mistakes have been made, he says.

Wednesday January 3, 2024 at 6:40 AM

Maine Secretary of the Interior, Democrat Shenna Bellows, announced the exclusion Thursday. Bellows relied on a provision in the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that bars officials involved in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office. She referred to the role Trump played in the storming of the Capitol in 2021.

However, according to Trump, Bellows does not have the authority to ban him from the ballot. Moreover, several mistakes have been made and it is arbitrariness, according to the Trump camp.

The decision was also made in Colorado that Trump should not participate in the elections. He is expected to appeal there too. The Federal Supreme Court may ultimately have to consider the issue.

