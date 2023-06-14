Donald Trump Denies ‘Mishandling’ of Secret US Files

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance to dozens of charges of negligent handling of some of the most sensitive government secrets and conspiring not to return them.

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has become the first president to face federal charges.

Trump, the Republican front-runner in next year’s presidential race, appeared before U.S. marshals in Miami on Tuesday to face 37 charges of collecting classified documents and refusing government demands to turn them over. is facing

The landmark court hearing centered on allegations that Trump was careless with government secrets that he was tasked with protecting as commander-in-chief.

Posting on social media against prosecutors from inside his motorcade on the way to court, Trump insisted he had been through years of legal trouble and had done nothing wrong and was being harassed for political purposes. Is.

But inside the courtroom, he sat quietly and his attorney denied Trump’s involvement in the allegations in a brief argument. “We are definitely entering a plea of ​​not guilty,” his attorney, Todd Blanch, told the judge.

According to the AFP news agency, these allegations, presented in the court of Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman on the occasion of his 77th birthday, will not only affect Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, but it will affect his political future and personal freedom. will also be determined.

Arriving at his residence in New Jersey after the hearing, Trump said: ‘Today we witnessed the worst and most despicable use of force in the history of our country. It is very sad to witness.’

Trump blamed President Joe Biden for all of this.

He added: ‘A corrupt incumbent has arrested his major political rival on trumped-up and trumped-up charges, right around the corner from a presidential election in which he is losing badly.’

The US government, which has never before prosecuted a former president, has accused Trump of violating the Espionage Act and other laws when he withheld classified documents after leaving office in 2021 and had failed to give them to the National Archives.

Authorities say they conspired to obstruct investigators and knowingly shared national security secrets with people who did not have the required clearances.