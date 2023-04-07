Nor did it plan for the departure of US citizens and allied countries.

The Joe Biden government released a report on Thursday in which it blames the Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021) for not having drawn up any plan to facilitate the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

According to a summary of the document, released by the White House, the Trump Administration did not provide Biden with any plans on how to carry out the troop withdrawal or how to evacuate US citizens in the country, as well as their Afghan allies. .

“The options available to President Biden on how to execute the withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely limited by the conditions created by his predecessor,” it is explained.

In a press conference, John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen, focused on Trump’s lack of preparation and assured that the decisions made by the former president “limited” the options available to the Democratic president.

Among other things, Kirby cited Trump’s decision to reduce the US troop presence in Afghanistan to 2,500, the lowest point since the start of the war in 2001, and said he did not put enough resources into a visa system. US Afghan allies

No plans to withdraw

According to the spokesperson, Biden’s team took advantage of the months prior to his arrival at the White House in January 2021 and after having won the November 2020 elections to “repeatedly” ask Trump advisers for the plans drawn up to evacuate Afghanistan, but they found that there was nothing.

In the 12-page summary of the report, the previous Executive is constantly blamed for the chaos of that withdrawal in August 2021 and no self-criticism is made for the decisions made by the Biden government.

Kirby declined to say whether Biden feels personally responsible for what happened in Afghanistan, saying only that as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, he “absolutely” takes responsibility for any military operation.

The spokesman defended, however, that the decision to leave was the “correct” one and maintained that Biden is “proud” of the way in which the Armed Forces managed to get 124,000 people out of the country, including Americans and Afghans.

“No one is saying that everything was perfect, but there is a lot that did go well. And many Afghans are now living better in this country thanks to the sacrifices made by many members of the US government. So yeah, there’s a lot of pride in that,” he stressed.

The Lesson: Start Withdrawals Earlier

One of the lessons to be drawn from the Afghanistan experience, Kirby explained, was that preparation for evacuations in a conflict environment must start earlier to be effective, which has led to changes internally within the government.

This Thursday, the White House sent to Congress the full version of the report with classified information and where the preparations made by the United States are analyzed. for the withdrawal, which was marked by the attack at the Kabul airport, claimed by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) and where some 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers were killed.

The chaotic withdrawal led to a dip in approval ratings for Biden, who was unable to get all the Afghans who had fought on Washington’s side out of Afghanistan and had to watch as the Taliban appropriated billions of dollars worth of US military hardware. Dollars.

The Republican opposition in Congress has criticized the way in which the Biden Administration executed the exit and had been asking for the report to be delivered to them for months, something that finally happened this Thursday.

The aim of the document is to draw lessons from what happened in Afghanistan for the future, for example in the war in Ukraine. It was prepared in recent months by different government agencies, including the Defense and State departments.

The Trump administration and the Taliban reached an agreement in February 2020 stating that US troops must leave the country by May 1, 2021, and in exchange, the Taliban pledged not to attack the troops. of the US no longer harbor terrorist groups.

After arriving at the White House, Biden said that it was not possible to withdraw the troops in May and ended up setting the end of August as the deadline.

That pact was negotiated without the participation of then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul by plane hours before the Taliban took over the capital.

The Biden government has been very critical of that Trump agreement and considers that it served to empower the Taliban and weaken the Ghani government, at the same time that it left the United States without options.

EFE

