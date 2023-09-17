Donald Trump Downplays Criminal Proceedings and Claims Responsibility for Attempting to Reverse Election Results

Former US President Donald Trump Claims Responsibility for Attempts to Reverse Election Results

Former US President Donald Trump, who is currently facing various criminal proceedings, including two for his attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, where he lost to Joe Biden, asserts that the actions taken were “my decision.” In an interview with journalist Kristen Welker for the NBC program Meet the Press, Trump was extensively questioned about his legal troubles. However, he stated that the prospect of ending up behind bars does not keep him up at night.

“I don’t even think about it,” said Trump when asked if he worries about the possibility of going to prison. “I’m built a little differently, I guess, because I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘How do you do it, sir? How do you do it? I don’t even think about it.'” Trump’s disregard for his legal predicaments suggests a strong belief in his eventual victory.

Trump, who aims to run for the presidency again in 2024, discussed the events following the November 2020 elections. He baselessly claimed that the election was stolen from him and made unsuccessful attempts to reverse the result in Georgia. On January 6, 2021, during the certification of Biden’s victory in Congress, Trump also tried to persuade his then-vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse certification, which Pence refused.

During the interview, Trump acknowledged responsibility for the decision to contest his defeat. “It was my decision. But I listened to some people,” he admitted. When asked about the individuals he listened to, Trump responded that he respected many who believed the elections were rigged. On the other hand, he did not respect advisors who advised him to accept his defeat, dismissing them as Republicans “in name” only.

Regarding the events of January 6, 2021, the journalist asked if Trump had watched the events unfold on television. Trump evaded the question, stating that he would reveal his perspective “at the appropriate time.” Former Trump collaborators have claimed that he found pleasure in watching the chaos at the Capitol and even revisited some of the consequential moments of that day.

When questioned about his silence during the violence at the Capitol while he was president, Trump insisted that he made “beautiful statements” on that day. However, many critics argue that his initial response did not adequately condemn the actions of his supporters.

Trump also expressed satisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent comments praising him for suggesting that, if reelected to the White House, he would negotiate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Putin described Trump’s remarks as “good” and brought him “happiness.” He also dismissed the accusations against Trump as “politically motivated.”

“I like that you said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right,” Trump responded to Welker regarding Putin’s support.

Trump’s legal troubles continue to loom over his political ambitions as he considers running for the presidency again in 2024. Amidst ongoing investigations and criminal proceedings, Trump remains confident in his eventual triumph.

