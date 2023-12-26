Donald Trump files an appeal to defend his “absolute immunity” against accusations of fraud in the elections

Former President Donald Trump Defends Accusations of Subversion Before Federal Appeals Court

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has defended before a federal appeals court the filing of accusations against him for an alleged crime of subversion after the 2020 elections. Trump denounced fraud after the elections, alleging that at that time he enjoyed “absolute immunity” and had acted within the powers conferred on him by the presidential office.

In a new appeal filed with the court, Trump’s lawyers argued that the former president acted to “guarantee the integrity of the elections.” They emphasized that before a prosecutor can ask a court to judge the conduct of a president, Congress must try and convict him.

The appeals court plans to hold a hearing on January 9 for each of the parties to present their arguments. This comes after the Supreme Court refused to rule ahead of time on the degree of immunity that Trump had when allegedly committing the crimes attributed to him. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is set to preside over Trump’s trial scheduled for March 4 for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump’s defense has consistently sought to delay the trial, arguing that the former president enjoys “absolute immunity” and cannot be prosecuted for his decisions while in the White House. The 77-year-old Republican, who is a favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, was accused in August of attempting to alter the results of the November 2020 election, which Democrat Joe Biden won. This coordinated effort led to the riot by some of his followers on January 6, 2021, against the Capitol.

The trial and the appeals court’s hearing are expected to be highly contested and closely watched as they will have significant implications for the former president’s legal standing and political future.

