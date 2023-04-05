Former United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is the victim of persecution by a “lunatic” president who has made his country a “failed nation.” and maintained that the criminal charges against him are “interference” to prevent him from reaching the White House again.

His first statement after being booked and criminally charged in a New York court this Tuesday It was a combination of victimhood, harsh accusations of Democratic President Joe Biden and prosecutor Alvin Bragg with a dose of electoralism.

Trump returned to Palm Beach, Florida, from New York in his Boeing 757 to finish his legal process and shortly after he was speaking before an audience of about 400 relatives, politicians and supporters in one of the rooms of his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

“I never thought something like this would happen”the former president began by saying that at 76 he aspires to be chosen as the Republican candidate for the 2024 elections in order to return to the White House.

VICTIM AND ATTACKER



Trump repeated his unsubstantiated theory that he was the victim of fraud in the 2020 elections and painted a bleak picture under the Biden Presidency, of whom he said that he and his administration have done more “damage” to the US than the five worst presidents in history

“A failed nation”, “America is going to hell”, “everyone laughs at us” These are some of the phrases with which he described the debacle that he attributes to Biden, to later say that if he reaches the White House again, he will make the US a “great power” again.

The intervention, which lasted 25 minutes, was interrupted on several occasions by applause and cheers from the public, which included politicians such as Marjory Taylor Douglas as well as a group of cyclists called “Bikes for Trump” and her family, of which she said that she is “wonderful” and has been through “hell” due to the persecution she claims to be a victim of.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, to which he pleaded not guilty before Judge Juan Merchan.

In 245 years of US history, there has never been a former president who has been criminally charged.

“This baseless case was made to interfere in the 2024 elections and should be dismissed immediately”he stressed in his statement.

As explained by Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who was the object of the former president’s ire along with Biden, Trump was accused of allegedly having orchestrated a legal scheme to pay for the silence of three people who could harm his campaign for the Presidency in 2016, including the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump said that Bragg is “the only criminal” in this story and should resign and said again that the financier George Soros is the one behind the prosecutor’s actions.

“A BLACK CLOUD” OVER THE US



In the former president’s opinion, this case and other investigations that he has open show that “the US justice system no longer has a law and is used to win elections.”

“The only crime I committed was defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it.“, he stressed.

“He (Bragg) knew that there was no case and he presented this ridiculous accusation. Even the Democrats say that there is no crime here and these charges should never have been filed,” he stressed.

In one of his numerous mentions of President Biden, he said that “the withdrawal from Afghanistan was” the most shameful moment in US history “and in another he argued that “President Biden’s poor leadership could lead to nuclear war and We’re not too far from that.”

He also lashed out at the National Archives, “a far-left organization,” for the Mar-a-Lago raid in search of classified documents.

“I took them openly as all presidents have done in the past”admitted and stressed that “Biden has 1,800 boxes in Delawere that he refuses to deliver.”

He also criticized Letitia James, the current New York Attorney General, who activated the case over the finances of the Trump organization.

“The USA is a disaster, Russia has joined with China and Saudi Arabia with Iran, that would never have happened with me as president, even the war in Ukraine would not have happened”he pointed.

“Unbelievably we are now a failing nation, in decline, and these far-left lunatics want to sue me. We can’t have it.

“We are with a black cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt that we are going to make America great once again”he concluded.