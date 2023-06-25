Donald Trump hardens his criticism of Joe Biden

Former US President Donald Trump hardened his criticism of Joe Biden this Saturday. He accused him of corruption, without providing evidence. This, in an attempt to stay ahead in the race to be elected the Republican candidate for the Presidency, two weeks after being indicted for the classified documents found in his mansion.

The accusations were made in a speech delivered in the US capital at a gala organized by an organization of evangelical Christians.

Trump baselessly accused Biden and his son Hunter Biden of allegedly shady dealings with China, among other things.

The former president made reference to the president’s son, in the week in which he has been charged with illegal possession of a weapon. He also for filing and paying his tax returns late in 2017 and 2018.

The former president once again insisted on his vision that the Biden government is carrying out a “Witch hunt” against him. All with judicial processes that intend to “interfere” in the presidential elections that will be held next year.

“He has armed law enforcement to interfere in the elections” and this is “the biggest abuse of power” in the country’s history.

I affirm that “tethers on the brink of tyranny”repeating the usual false arguments that he usually uses to defend himself.

Resuming public life

He has already expressed his opinions daily through social networks in recent weeks.

This has been one of the first public acts since he appeared in federal court in Miami on June 12. There he was booked and prosecuted for 37 charges filed against him for the case of the secret documents found in his Florida home in a search in 2022.

“I have every right to have these documents”he assured, and described as “ridiculous” accusations that, in his opinion, have made him rise in the polls.

However, according to a poll published by CNN this week, it is down eight points. 47% of Republicans and Republican-leaning registered voters say Trump is their first choice.

This compared to 53% of the same survey in May.

The former president participated in the closing of the conference “Road to Majority” (path to the majority) organized by the evangelist Faith and Freedom (faith and freedom).

He offered a speech in which he made constant references to God, in front of a totally dedicated audience that gave him applause and cheers.

He could not miss it, since the main candidates for the Republican presidential primaries have participated in the two days that the event lasted. Among them the former vice president Mike Pence and the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantiswho according to polls is the great rival of the former president.

Relentless in his convictions

With several judicial processes against him, he aspires to become the top favorite. The Republican candidate for elections that will be “the most important that the country is going to have, because this country is going to hell,” he warned today.

Trump yours greater convening power than any other Republican candidate and was undoubtedly the star of the conference of evangelical Christians.

This is a fundamental sector to win your party’s nomination for the White House.

In an hour and a half speech, references to abortion could not be absent, setting himself up as “The most pro-life president in the history of the country”.

Also celebrating the Supreme Court decision of just one year ago, when the Roe v. Wade judgment that protected the right to abortion at the federal level was overturned.

And, aware of the public he was addressing, there were also references to the policies carried out by Biden to defend the rights of groups such as the Lgbti community.

Two of his favorite topics were also absent: China and immigration. Thanks to Biden’s “open borders” policies.

He said, the country has been filled with “people who come from prisons and psychiatric institutions”, in one of his usual attempts to dehumanize migrants.

