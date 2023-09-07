Donald Trump Held Responsible for Defamation by Federal Judge in E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit

Former US President Donald Trump has suffered another legal setback after a federal judge ruled that he is responsible for defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll, who had accused him of sexual assault. The ruling comes after a New York civil court jury found Trump liable for the assault in May.

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, had launched both a sexual assault lawsuit and a defamation lawsuit against Trump. She alleged that he not only assaulted her but also wronged her by denying the assault and repeatedly attacking her. Trump had claimed that Carroll fabricated the accusations to sell a book.

Judge Lewis Kaplan based his ruling on the previous decision by the jury, which found Trump’s statements “defamatory,” “false,” and “malicious.” He stated that the truth or falsehood of Trump’s 2019 statements about Carroll depends on whether she lied about the assault, and the jury had already determined that she did not lie.

The defamation case will head to trial in January 2024, with the jury tasked to determine the damages Trump must pay. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, expressed confidence that the verdict from the May trial would be overturned on appeal, making the recent decision moot.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, stated that she is looking forward to the trial against the former president. Trump, who is facing several legal cases, including allegations of conspiracy against the state and mishandling classified documents, also has two civil trials for tax fraud.

As Trump gears up for the 2024 election, his legal troubles continue to mount. The jury trial for Carroll’s defamation case is scheduled for January 15, 2024.