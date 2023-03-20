Agencies. The former president of the United States affirmed that he will be arrested on Tuesday, accused of spending during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump could be arrested in New York this week. The cause, cover up payments to Stormy Daniels, a porn starduring his 2016 presidential campaign. He himself stated it this Saturday on his Truth Social channel: “I will be arrested on Tuesday,” he snapped, encouraging “recover the nation.”

However, there would still be more than a year for any trial against the former president from United States. As various legal experts have alleged to Reuterscould coincide with the last months of the 2024 presidential campaign. Just when Trump stands as a candidate to return to the White House.

The district attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, has presented evidence before a grand jury in New York about a payment of 130,000 dollars (about 121,000 euros) to the porn star Stormy Daniels in the last days of the 2016 presidential campaign. in exchange for his silence about an alleged sexual relationship, according to the sources consulted by the agency. Trump has denied the affair and his lawyer has accused Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, of racketeering.

As reported The New York Times, the most likely charges against Trump would be for falsifying business records, usually a misdemeanor. To elevate that charge to a felony, prosecutors must prove that Trump falsified records to cover up a second offense.

One possibility, according to this newspaper, is that prosecutors could claim that the payment itself violated state campaign finance law, since it was effectively an illegal secret donation to boost his campaign. Using state election law to raise a false business registration charge is an unproven legal theory, experts said, and Trump’s lawyers will surely challenge her