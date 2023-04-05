Former US President Donald Trump has spoken after pleading not guilty to the 34 charges against him after appearing before the New York Court on Tuesday.

“Our country is going to hell,” Trump said as he began his speech from his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “I never thought something like this could happen in the United States. The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation,” he stressed.

TRUMP SPEAKS UP ON THE CHARGES AGAINST HIM AFTER APPEARING BEFORE THE NEW YORK COURT Former President Donald Trump spoke to the crowd from his Mar-A-Lago property in Florida, hours after his appearance in New York City on Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CXbSOx6QXg – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) April 5, 2023

According to the former president, the US judicial system has become “lawless” and is used to win elections. “This bogus case was filed solely to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and must be withdrawn immediately,” he commented on his allegations of falsifying business records.

Trump stresses that, under the leadership of the Biden administration, “a third world war could break out.” “Threats from various countries to use nuclear weapons is something that was never discussed during the Trump era,” he commented, adding that if he were still president the conflict in Ukraine and the levels of inflation in the US would never have taken place. .

Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court amid a strong police presence and groups of protesters who gathered in front of the judicial institution to express their support for the former White House tenant.

Before the arraignment took place, the former president was placed under arrest and police custody. Later, he was released and left the court without making any statement.

Throughout, Trump was accompanied by the Secret Service. His arrest has been processed at the District Attorney’s Office, which is located in the same building as the court. The politician had to walk alone through a public corridor to the courtroom where he was arraigned.