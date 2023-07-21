Donald Trump: Trial against him in document affair is scheduled to start in May 2024

The court case against former US President Donald Trump in the affair over the confiscation of secret government documents is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024. Judge Aileen Cannon, who is responsible for the case, said in an order published on Friday. When the trial against Trump begins in a court in Miami, Florida is particularly important because of the presidential election next year.

Trump was indicted at the federal level in June for storing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida property and failing to return them when requested. At the beginning of August 2022, the Federal Police FBI searched Trump’s villa and confiscated several sets of documents classified as top secret. The Republican pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in Miami in June.

There had been legal wrangling between the public prosecutor’s office and Trump’s lawyers about the start of the process. Trump’s team had requested a delay in the start of the trial last week. It cited the complexity of the case and her client’s candidacy for the presidency as reasons. For its part, the US Department of Justice had asked for a delay until December 11, 2023, after the court had previously set August 14.

Trump is also facing a court hearing in New York. Charges were brought against him there at the end of March. Prosecutors in New York have charged Trump with falsifying business documents in 34 cases. He is said to have attempted to hide harmful information and illegal activities before and after the 2016 presidential election, in which he emerged victorious. At the center of the allegations is the payment of hush money to a porn actress. Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York court in early April. The trial in the case is scheduled to begin in March 2024.

Third indictment against Trump is also possible

Trump also anticipates an impending third indictment in connection with the 2020 presidential election and the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He had been stirring up sentiment in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election with false claims that voter fraud stole his victory. At the beginning of January 2021, there was an unprecedented attack on the seat of the US Congress, during which Trump supporters tried to prevent the formal confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory and thus the change of power in Washington.

At the same time, investigations are also underway in the state of Georgia into Trump’s possible influence on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump, who wants to become president again in 2024, presents the legal action against him as an attempt by his opponents to prevent him from returning to the White House.

