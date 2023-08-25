Donald Trump was released from jail in less than 30 minutes after posting $200,000 bail

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, was released from prison in Atlanta, Georgia, shortly after his admission, after having paid a bail of 200,000 dollars agreed with the prosecution.

The records of the prison authorities show that Trump was arrested and booked in the Fulton County jail, after taking his fingerprints and taking mugshots, he was released on bail, this entire process took less than 30 minutes for the tycoon .

The Republican faces 13 counts of attempting to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Fulton prosecutor Fani Willis accuses him of leading a plot with 18 allies to change the election results in that state, where he narrowly lost to incumbent Democratic president Joe Biden.

The former president arrived at the Fulton County Jail in a convoy of armored vehicles, escorted by the Secret Service. Trump had traveled from New Jersey to comply with the court order, which gave him until Friday to turn himself in voluntarily.

This is the fourth criminal indictment Trump has faced, but the first in which he is cited in a jail and has a mugshot taken of him. In previous cases, he had appeared in different courts for the reading of charges.

The main charge in Georgia is violation of the racketeering association (RICO) law, which is traditionally used against mob activity. In addition, he is accused of conspiring to have certain people falsely present themselves as electoral delegates to certify his victory in Georgia, despite having actually lost.

One of the key pieces of evidence against him is a recording of a call in January 2021, where Trump is heard asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes, one more than Biden had gotten. .

So far, Trump has called every case against him a “witch hunt” and continues to maintain that he won the 2020 election. “No one has fought more for the integrity of the election than President Donald J. Trump. So tomorrow I will be proudly arrested in Georgia.” the Republican declared Wednesday on social media.

Nine of the 19 defendants in this case have already turned themselves in at Fulton prison and been released on bail, including former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Although this is the fourth criminal indictment against the former president, it is especially relevant since, being a state court case rather than a federal one, Trump would not be able to pardon himself if he regains the presidency in 2025.

Despite this legal situation, Trump is still considered a favorite in next year’s Republican primaries.

After being released, Trump addressed reporters to reiterate his innocence, stating: “I did not do anything wrong. We have every right to challenge an election that we consider dishonest.” In addition, he referred to other criminal cases pending against him, considering them “electoral interference” and “a travesty of justice.”

Donald Trump broke his silence on social networks by posting a photo on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter. This was his first post since January 2021, when he was banned from the platform for inciting an assault on the United States Capitol following Joe Biden’s victory.

“’Electoral interference’ and ‘never give up!’” were the words of the former president’s publication.

“Today, in the notoriously violent Fulton County, Georgia jail, I was ARRESTED despite committing NO CRIME. The American people know what is happening. What has happened is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” Trump said in his message. And he added: “but if you can, please make a contribution to oust the corrupt Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.” Trump noted in a personal note on his page.

“but if you can, please make a contribution to oust corrupt Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history,” added the former president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

