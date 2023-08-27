Donald Trump’s Fundraising Skyrockets Amidst Legal Troubles: Raises $7.1 Million Following Arrest

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has reported raising $7.1 million since his arrest in the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a criminal network that aimed to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. This amount adds up to a total of $20 million raised over the past three weeks, including his indictment and arraignment in Washington related to the January 6 federal case.

The day after his arrest, Trump raised an impressive $4.18 million, becoming the highest-grossing day of his entire campaign. The campaign’s fundraising success can also be attributed to the immediate sale of merchandise featuring Trump’s mugshot following his arrest.

The charges against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings. Special counsel Jack Smith alleges that Trump, alongside his allies, orchestrated a plot to overturn the election results prior to the attack on the United States Capitol in January 2021. Despite the charges, Trump pleaded not guilty.

In addition to the federal charges, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed 41 charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney, and Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff. These charges involve violating state anti-organized crime laws and assert that the defendants worked together as a “company” to overturn Georgia’s election result.

While Trump is yet to be arraigned in the Georgia case, he made a highly publicized appearance at the Fulton County Jail last Thursday to be booked and subsequently released on bail. Trump’s aides expressed satisfaction with the media coverage of his arrest, which immediately prompted a surge in fundraising efforts.

As the legal proceedings continue, Trump’s fundraising shows no signs of slowing down. The former president’s campaign has managed to leverage his legal battles to generate significant financial support, making it clear that Trump remains a formidable force within the Republican party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

