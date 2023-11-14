Donald Trump’s Quest to Televise His Criminal Trial: A Bid for Fairness or a Circus in the Making?

January 6 assault on the Capitol in Washington. “If the order that has been in place for decades is not applied to this case, the Department fears that not only will the defendant evade the judgment another criminal defendant or accused will be subject to, but also that the special telecharger for prosecution could violate the rights of the victim, the witness, or other people who could be involved in these trials,” Smith warned. The prosecutors conclude their letter calling Trump’s proposal a sham, “an attempt to convert these proceedings overnight into a media sideshow, in which the defendant’s platform will bring widespread due process and contaminate any fairness in the trial.” The position of Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by Barack Obama in 2014, is unknown at the moment, but it will be decisive.

Share this: Facebook

X

