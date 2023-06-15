Donate Blood, Share Life, Voluntary Service Activities of Voluntary Blood Donation in Hebi Demonstration Zone- China Daily

June 14, 2023 is the 20th “World Blood Donor Day”. In order to vigorously promote the voluntary service spirit of dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress, actively respond to the activity initiative of “donate blood, share life”, and pass on the power of voluntary blood donation, recently, the Hebi Demonstration Zone organized the “Gathering positive energy of youth, voluntary blood donation Love” themed event.

On the day of the event, the District Management Committee, Qishuiwan Sub-district, Gucheng Sub-district, Chengtou Group, Nanfang Xincheng Company, Yangzihe Primary School, and Chaogeli Commercial Management Co., Ltd. actively responded to the call and mobilized cadres and workers to join the voluntary blood donation team. At 8 o’clock in the morning, the front of the blood donation car was already full of enthusiastic volunteers who came to donate blood. Filling in the form, testing, drawing blood… the whole process was carried out in an orderly manner. There is not much space in the blood donation car, but great love and dedication are passed on here, and warm currents flow here.

More than 70 party members and cadres and volunteers participated in this blood donation activity. Volunteer Zhang Zhipeng said: “This is the first time to participate in a blood donation activity organized by my unit. Before donating blood, I still had some concerns, but after donating blood, I didn’t feel any discomfort in my body, so I want to tell you through personal experience that you can safely and boldly participate in voluntary activities. Donate blood. I feel very meaningful to do my little bit to relay life.”

Blood donation is a public welfare undertaking that benefits the country and the people, and is also an important part of the construction of spiritual civilization. In recent years, the demonstration area has always stood at the forefront of the blood donation team, using “hot blood” to promote the spirit of volunteer service, and conveying the positive energy of caring for life and selfless dedication with practical actions, demonstrating the enthusiasm of the cadres and workers for public welfare and their courage to shoulder social responsibilities Good mental outlook and image. (Photo/Li Qing)

