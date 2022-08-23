August 19 is the fifth Chinese Physician’s Day, and the theme of this year’s festival is “Medicine’s heart goes to the party and forge ahead with determination”. The vast number of medical workers are on the front line in social medical care and the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, building a barrier for the smooth operation of the whole society and people’s health and safety. On the occasion of the Doctor’s Day, Steady Medical launched the public welfare activity “Don’t forget the original heart and walk on the road of medicine”, expressing thanks and blessings to medical workers in the form of donations in kind.

It is reported that the donated material is a medical surgical mask produced by Steady Medical, and an exclusive commemorative printing pattern is custom-designed to pay tribute to the medical staff. More than 200 hospitals across the country have successively received these special-edition masks, with a total of about 1.15 million pieces and a total value of 1.6 million yuan.

Steady Medical has also been committed to exerting its influence in the professional medical field. Since 2022, it has organized various medical-related academic conferences, and established the Wound Academy on the basis of the Steady Infection Control Academy last year. Medical staff build a platform for mutual communication and learning.

On August 13, the establishment meeting of the Wound Training Base of Steady College and the first wound training class were held in Guangzhou. As a professional medical enterprise, Steady Medical and the Department of Vascular Surgery of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University jointly established the training base, and held the first wound training course in a combination of online and offline methods on the day of establishment. Experts from the Second Hospital, the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, and the Southern Hospital of Southern Medical University “started classes”, explaining in detail the care, treatment and application of various types of wounds and other topics, bringing the most cutting-edge research and mature experience.

In addition, after the establishment of the Steady Infection Control Academy, this year, it has participated in and organized many training courses and forums for medical workers across the country. Focusing on topics related to infection control, such as improving occupational safety levels, reducing occupational exposure risks, protection standards and the use of various protective equipment, experts brought professional courses, which were widely praised by participants. Including the 13th Beijing Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Forum (online) on April 20 this year, the 4th South China Hospital Infection and Anti-Infection Multidisciplinary Collaboration Summit Forum (Guangzhou) in June, and the hospital infection control capacity improvement. Advanced training courses, stable satellite meetings, etc.

Steady Medical has always adhered to the business philosophy of “quality prior to profit, brand prior to speed, and social value prior to corporate value” since its establishment to the growth of a leading domestic medical enterprise. Under the guidance of such a concept, Steady Medical has won recognition by its quality, and it also actively undertakes social responsibilities. In the medical field, Steady Medical provides effective protection and support for medical staff, and is widely trusted. It has always “remained true to its original aspiration”. Through product iteration and innovation, as well as practical actions such as forums and training, it has gained its own influence. To promote the progress of domestic medical industry.

