Donation day for those affected by the devastating fire in Andesitos

In commune 2 of the Huilense Capital, a catastrophic fire yesterday afternoon left several houses affected, most of them reduced to ashes.

Faced with this tragic situation, the community has come together in an emotional donation day to provide support and solidarity to the affected families.

Since the early hours of the morning, a community pot has been held to provide hot food to people affected by the tragedy. In the midst of the desolation, the families continue to work tirelessly, removing rubble and searching among the remains for an object that can be recovered.

With determination and courage, some of the families have spent the night in the place to protect the few belongings they managed to rescue from the raging fire. Under these difficult circumstances, they search for a way to rise from the ashes and rebuild their lives.

It may interest you: Fire in the Andesitos settlement consumed 5 homes

The community has responded poignantly to the call for donations. Solidarity people have joined the cause, contributing money, food, clothes and diapers for the children, offering a light of hope in the midst of darkness.

The authorities are also taking action on the matter and analyzing the situation closely. The possibility of providing a rental subsidy for affected families has been mentioned, which could be a significant relief in these difficult times.

The sadness left by the fire in Andesitos has become a mobilizing force for community solidarity.

The donation journey will continue throughout the day, and more people are expected to join in this show of empathy and generosity.

If you want to collaborate with donations, you can go to the Andesitos settlement in commune 2 of the Huilense Capital, where the community is receiving all kinds of help for the affected families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

