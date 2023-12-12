Dong Yunhu, former Party Secretary and Director of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, was expelled from the Party and public office for serious violations of discipline and law – Xinhuanet

Former Shanghai official expelled from party and public office for serious violations

Dong Yunhu, the former Party Secretary and Director of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and removed from public office due to serious violations of discipline and law.

According to a report from Xinhuanet, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission launched a review and investigation into Dong Yunhu with the approval of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The investigation found that Dong Yunhu had lost his ideals and beliefs, deviated from his original mission, and violated the Party Central Committee’s deployment requirements on the work of the People’s Political Consultative Conference. He was accused of secretly awarding and accepting the qualifications of CPPCC members, engaging in superstitious activities, accepting gifts and money, and involving himself in power and sex transactions.

Dong Yunhu was found to have seriously violated the party’s political, organizational, integrity, and work disciplines, constituting a serious official violation and suspected bribery. As a result, he has been expelled from the party and dismissed from public office. His qualifications as a representative of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a representative of the Shanghai Party Congress have been terminated, and his illegal gains that violated disciplines have been confiscated.

Furthermore, Dong Yunhu’s suspected criminal issues have been transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution in accordance with the law. It is clear that the former Shanghai official will face severe legal consequences for his actions.

This case serves as a reminder of the Chinese government’s commitment to upholding discipline, integrity, and the rule of law within the party and public office. Dong Yunhu’s expulsion sends a strong message that corruption and misconduct will not be tolerated at any level.

Share this: Facebook

X

