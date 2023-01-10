Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Jiang Yuezhong) Yesterday (9th), the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC held a preparatory meeting, chaired by Dong Yunhu, chairman of the 13th CPPCC.

Caption: The first meeting of the 14th CPPCC held a preparatory meeting. Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhang Long

The meeting deliberated and approved the list of bureau members and secretary-general of the first meeting of the 14th Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the list of presidium meeting hosts, the meeting agenda and schedule, and the list of proposal review committees.

Dong Yunhu said that this year’s plenary meeting is an important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and the 12th Municipal Party Congress. To hold this meeting well is to promote the cause of the Shanghai CPPCC to keep pace with the times, keep upright and innovate, improve quality and efficiency, guide the members to unify their thoughts and wills to the new deployment and new requirements of the Central Committee and the Municipal Party Committee, and unite and mobilize all sectors of society to actively participate in It is of special and important significance for Shanghai to accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence and to be the vanguard of comprehensively building a socialist modern country. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Municipal Party Committee, we must conscientiously perform our duties with a high sense of political responsibility and a strong sense of historical mission, insist on promoting democracy and enhancing solidarity and interpenetration, advising on governance and building consensus, so as to ensure the complete success of the meeting. It is necessary to improve the political position, effectively implement the party’s overall leadership throughout the entire process of the meeting, and ensure that the party organization fully covers the party members and committee members during the meeting, and the party’s work fully covers the CPPCC members. It is necessary to strengthen responsibility, strictly follow the procedures to exercise the powers of committee members correctly, successfully complete the task of meeting elections, and ensure that the work of the new term is clean and upright. It is necessary to make precise advice and counselors, closely follow Shanghai’s specific measures to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conduct in-depth consultations on key links to improve the level of modernization, and strive to contribute golden ideas to Shanghai’s reform and development in the new era and new journey. It is necessary to broadly build consensus, do a good job in the work of gathering people’s hearts, building consensus, and strengthening confidence, so as to better inspire the courage to be the vanguard and the forerunner. It is necessary to be serious about meeting style and discipline, with a high degree of political consciousness and solid performance style, earnestly shoulder the responsibilities entrusted by the party and the people, and fully demonstrate the performance style of the new CPPCC and the majority of members.

According to relevant requirements, all the participants also watched the warning educational film “Alarm Bells Ringing”.