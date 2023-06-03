“Dongfeng” is ready for the Dongfeng landing site, waiting for the return of the 15th astronaut from space- China Daily

Xinhua News Agency, Jiuquan, June 2. The Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft will return to the Dongfeng landing site on June 4, and the meteorological guarantee during the return and recovery process is particularly critical. The reporter learned from the meteorological team of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on June 2 that according to the latest weather forecast data, the landing site area during the return period of the spacecraft is cloudy, the ground wind force is 3-4, and the meteorological conditions meet the return requirements. The Dongfeng landing site ” “Dongfeng” is ready, waiting for the return of the 15th astronaut from space.

The Dongfeng Landing Site is located in the hinterland of the Badain Jaran Desert. It is early summer, and the cold air is relatively active. The spacecraft’s return capsule opens its parachute until it lands. The wind direction and speed are important meteorological elements that affect the accuracy of its landing point. It is understood that the minimum meteorological conditions for the return of the spacecraft require that the maximum wind speed at high altitude should not exceed 70 m/s, and the average wind speed on the ground should not exceed 15 m/s.

“We are conducting special weather forecast assessment training on the day when Shenzhou 15 returns. This is the fourth assessment in the past month.” Chen Feng, an engineer at the Meteorological Office of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, said that in order to successfully guarantee Shenzhou 15 To return safely, the meteorological team of Dongfeng Landing Site selected many complex weather samples in June from the historical data for many years for random assessment, and the number of consultations was increased from once a day to two or three times a day to improve familiarity with the complex weather samples of the month extent and predictive power.

In the early stage, the meteorological forecasting team developed a layered upper-altitude wind forecasting system and tested the forecasting effect to provide professional, accurate and fine upper-altitude wind forecasting for the spacecraft landing point forecast. The scientific and technical personnel for meteorological equipment support carry out technical status checks on important equipment such as weather radar and data receiving and processing, to ensure that every received data is correct and every inspection is fully in place.

“According to the latest weather forecast data, the landing site area during the return period of the spacecraft will be cloudy, the ground wind force will be 3-4, and the weather conditions will meet the return requirements. We are confident, determined and capable of welcoming the astronauts of Shenzhou 15 to their triumphant return. “Said Kang Lin, deputy director of the Meteorological Office of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. (Li Guoli, Yang Zhenhua, Yang Zifan)

[Responsible editor: Pan Yiqiao]