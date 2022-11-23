The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at the critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country are embarking on a new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country and advancing towards the second centenary goal. It is a meeting to hold high the banner and gather strength. , Unity and forge ahead in the conference. The report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping is far-sighted, rich in connotation, and profound in thought. It comprehensively summarizes the major achievements of the party and the country in the past five years and the great changes in the new era in ten years. It scientifically plans the next five years and longer. The goals, tasks and major policies of the development of the country’s cause shine with the brilliance of the truth of Marxism throughout the article, pointing out the direction for the development of the cause of the party and the country in the new era and new journey, and the realization of the second centenary goal. A political declaration and program of action to lead the people of all ethnic groups across the country to win new victories for socialism with Chinese characteristics. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China deployed a special chapter to “adhere to the rule of law in an all-round way and promote the construction of the rule of law in China “, highlighting the need to comprehensively build a socialist modern country on the track of the rule of law, and strive to make respect for the law, abiding by the law, learning and using the law become common practice in the whole society, and it is clear that we must strengthen The legal supervision of the procuratorial organs and the improvement of the public interest litigation system fully reflect the great importance the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core attaches to the comprehensive rule of law, and put forward new and higher requirements for strengthening and improving procuratorial work.

Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Liu Ya) According to the WeChat public account of “Guangdong Procuratorate”, the official WeChat account of the People’s Procuratorate of Guangdong Province launched the column “In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China “. The experience and perception, specific measures, highlights and practical results. This issue is the theoretical article of the party group of the Dongguan People’s Procuratorate “In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to serve and guarantee Chinese-style modernization with the power of the rule of law”. The following is the full text of the article.

The procuratorial organs of Dongguan City should take in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task and the focus of all work at present and in the future, quickly unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and adhere to the spirit of Xi Jinping Guided by the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, closely focus on the strategic arrangements for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, firmly grasp the new deployment and new requirements of adhering to the rule of law in an all-round way and promoting the construction of the rule of law in China, and thoroughly implement the ” The Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Strengthening the Legal Supervision of Procuratorial Organs in the New Era and the Implementation Plan of the Provincial Party Committee lead the procuratorial work in Dongguan to be practical and at the forefront with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and strive to promote the procuratorial work in Dongguan on a new journey in the new era High-quality development will make new and greater contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

It is necessary to deepen political leadership and deeply understand that the “two establishments” are major political achievements achieved by the party in the new era, and they are the political guarantee for leading the cause of the party and the country from victory to new victory in the new era, and they are the key to overcoming all difficulties and obstacles and coping with all difficulties. The greatest certainty, the greatest confidence, and the greatest guarantee of certainty. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. In terms of ideology, politics, and actions, we maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and regard upholding and defending the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances” as the ultimate goal of promoting Chinese-style modernization and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The fundamental political guarantee is unswervingly implemented in all aspects of the whole process of procuratorial work.

It is necessary to deepen theoretical guidance, deeply grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, grasp and apply the “six persistences”, and further study and understand the scientific connotation, spiritual essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It can be better transformed into the political accomplishment, theoretical accomplishment, moral accomplishment and duty performance ability of the city’s procuratorial team. It is necessary to adhere to the new practice of procuratorial work guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and benchmark against the people in the new era with richer connotations and higher standards in terms of democracy, rule of law, fairness, justice, security, and the environment. To meet the needs of the procuratorate, continue to update the concept of procuratorial work, solidly promote the integrated performance of procuratorial duties, active performance of duties, governance of litigation sources, and big data strategies to promote the high-quality development of procuratorial work in Dongguan.

It is necessary to deepen the guidance of the rule of law, deeply understand the strategic deployment of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, firmly grasp the “five major principles” on the way forward, clarify the responsibilities and missions of procuratorial work in the new era, and better leverage the rule of law to consolidate the foundation, stabilize expectations, and benefit It will play a long-term guarantee role and build a modern socialist country in an all-round way on the track of the rule of law. It is necessary to give full play to the functions and roles of the “four major prosecutors”, pay more attention to maintaining national security and social stability, pay more attention to serving the overall situation of ensuring high-quality economic and social development, pay more attention to strengthening legal supervision to maintain fairness and justice, and pay more attention to strengthening the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of the people. Emphasis is placed on strengthening procuratorial public interest litigation to protect the better life of the people, more attention is paid to strengthening the governance of litigation sources to improve the level of rule of law in social governance, and more emphasis is placed on strengthening procuratorial news publicity to lead society’s awareness of the rule of law, and continuously improving the city’s procuratorial organs’ ability to perform their duties.

We must deepen reform and innovation, deeply understand that fair justice is the last line of defense for maintaining social fairness and justice, continue to deepen the comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system, fully and accurately implement the judicial responsibility system, promote the reform of the operating mechanism of law enforcement and judicial power, and strengthen the restriction and supervision of law enforcement and judicial activities , Contribute procuratorial power to accelerate the construction of a fair, efficient and authoritative socialist judicial system, and strive to let the people feel fairness and justice in every judicial case. It is necessary to adhere to integrity and innovation, lead the innovation and development of procuratorial work with conceptual changes, deepen scientific management, promote the construction of a supervision system for the operation of procuratorial power, strengthen the supervision of procuratorial case handling, give full play to the professional supervision role of the joint procuratorate meeting, promote the construction of digital procuratorial work, and deepen large-scale Innovation in data applications has continuously improved the quality, efficiency and credibility of legal supervision.

It is necessary to deepen self-revolution, deeply understand the important requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, and promote comprehensive and strict party governance. We must uphold the Party’s absolute leadership over procuratorial work, strictly implement the “Regulations on the Political and Legal Work of the Communist Party of China“, improve the closed-loop implementation mechanism for major decision-making deployments, and ensure that the Party with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core is the same in terms of political stance, political direction, political principles, and political path. The center remains highly consistent. It is necessary to further promote the construction of the party’s work style and clean government, adhere to the integrated promotion of the “three non-corruption”, and strengthen the integrity and discipline with a strict tone. Strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations, continue to rectify the “four winds”, strictly abide by the “three regulations” and the “ten prohibitions” of political and legal officers, and strictly prevent the occurrence of violations of discipline and law by prosecutors and police officers. It is necessary to build a high-quality and professional procuratorial team, strengthen the development of fighting spirit and fighting skills, highlight the construction of professional ability and professionalism, strengthen the construction of professional ethics, continue to cultivate Dongguan’s procuratorial culture, educate and guide procuratorial officers to be loyal, serve the people, and Responsibility, fairness and integrity.