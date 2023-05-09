Dongshin University Sepak Takraw National Championship 4-person championship · 3-person runner-up :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[나주=뉴시스] Dongshin University Sepak Takraw Team. (Photo = Provided by Dongshin University). [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[나주=뉴시스] Reporter Ryu Hyeong-geun = The Sepak takraw team of Dongshin University lifted the winning flag at the national competition.

Students from Dongshin University’s Department of Physical Education participated in the ‘2023 Intercity and Provincial Sepak Takraw Contest’ held at Daedeok Cultural Gymnasium and Imungo Gymnasium in Daejeon, winning and runner-up in the men’s university quad event (4-member group) and lego event (3-member group), respectively. He said on the 9th that he did.

The Dongshin University Sepak Takraw Team, composed of Kim Jin-hyeon, Lee Seung-bin, Hong Seong-min, Oh Ju-mong, Ji Ye-jun, and Nam Jun-hyeon, competed in a 4-person match at this tournament and defeated Wonkwang University with a set score of 2-1 and Mokwon University with a score of 2-1.

In the final, they met Daegu Science University and won 2-0 without losing a single set, bringing home the championship cup.

In the three-member match, they defeated Joongbu University, Wonkwang University, Daegu University of Science, and Ulsan University of Science in turn to reach the final, but lost to Mokwon University 1-2 and took second place.

Dongshin University Sepak Takraw team coach Ahn Min-joo said, “Despite the difficult conditions of being an unpopular event, we practiced silently and achieved the results of winning and runner-up.”

