Dongting Fishing Fire Season and Mid-Autumn Festival: Yueyang’s Vibrant Cultural Tourism Festival

Time: 2023-09-29 12:26:45 Source: Yueyang Daily All-Media Interview Center Reporter: Fang Lu

Dongting Fishing Fire Season Yueyang Autumn Village Night Miluo Special Cultural Tourism Festival Opens

Liu Qifeng and others attended

Yueyang Daily All-Media News (Reporter Fang Lu)On the evening of September 28, the “Our Festival·Mid-Autumn Festival” 2023 Yueyang Dongting Fishing Fire Season·Autumn Rhythm Yueyang Autumn Village Evening Miluo Special and the 7th Mid-Autumn Pagoda Cultural Tourism Festival of Xinshi Town opened. Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee Liu Qifeng announced the opening, and Vice Mayor Wei Shuping delivered a speech.

“The vast Dongting reflects the magnificence and rich history of Yueyang, showing the elegance of the ancient city.” As a national historical and cultural city, Yueyang City has 193 scenic spots such as Yueyang Tower and Junshan Island, and 22 national key cultural relics protection units. The colorful cultural heritage of Yueyang has been in Yueyang’s more than 2,500 years of history. The spirit of joy and joy, the spirit of exploration, the spirit of camel, and the revolutionary spirit of the Pingjiang Uprising are inherited and carried forward in Baling. These distinctive “cultural IPs” make Yueyang an important cornerstone of the Hunan spirit. In particular, in recent years, the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have vigorously promoted the in-depth integrated development of culture and tourism, and strived to create cultural and tourism brand activities such as the “Dongting Fishing and Fire Season”, which has effectively led to a leap-forward improvement in the city’s cultural tourism.

As the “source of the Dragon Boat Festival, the hometown of dragon boats, and the hometown of poetry”, Miluo City actively integrates into Yueyang’s “Dongting Fishing and Fire Season” activity brand and holds the Mid-Autumn Pagoda Playing activity with high quality and high standards. Practice is also a powerful measure to effectively promote the “night economy” in autumn. Miluo City will take this event as an opportunity to better empower the integrated development of culture and tourism, provide citizens and friends with a better cultural and tourism consumption experience, and continue to promote high-quality development of the local economy.

For more information about the festival and upcoming cultural tourism events in Yueyang, please visit the official website or contact the Yueyang Daily All-Media News.

