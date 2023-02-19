

The Dongting Lake Migratory Bird Protection International Forum was held in Hunan, focusing on the dynamic monitoring and protection of migratory birds



China News Service, Yueyang, February 19th (Zhang Xueying) “Traditional bird monitoring work is highly dependent on professionals, and monitoring data has problems such as ‘not real-time, incomplete, and incoherent’, which is difficult to meet the current ecological monitoring’ long-term, large-scale range, high precision’ work requirements.” ChinaAcademy of SciencesJian Haifang, a researcher at the Semiconductor Research Institute, said in Yueyang, Hunan Province on the 18th that “artificial intelligence + big data” will definitely play a greater role in bird biological monitoring.

On the afternoon of the 18th, the Dongting Lake Migratory Bird Conservation International Forum was held in Yueyang, Hunan. At the meeting, more than 100 experts and scholars with advanced technologies for migratory bird protection from the World Wildlife Fund, domestic nature protection institutions, scientific research institutions, and non-governmental organizations conducted in-depth discussions on dynamic monitoring and protection of migratory birds and other related issues, hoping to use scientific and technological means to Enabling biodiversity conservation.

According to Jian Haiphong, the “artificial intelligence + big data” intelligent monitoring of birds has broken through a series of software and hardware integration technologies such as dynamic multi-target monitoring, identification, tracking, and analysis in complex scenarios, and can realize practical applications in open scenarios. It also has an automatic correction function for the identification of the number and type of birds.

Zhang Zhengwang, a professor at the School of Life Sciences of Beijing Normal University and vice-chairman of the Chinese Zoological Society, pointed out that migratory bird migration research has been a hot topic in ornithology in recent years, and the use of science and technology can obtain its precise migration path. Zhang Zhengwang introduced that on March 3, 2021, the Zhan Xiangjiang Laboratory of the Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences established a set of Arctic peregrine falcon migration system by integrating years of satellite tracking data and population genome information. Using satellite tracking, it was found that these Arctic peregrine falcons mainly use 5 migration routes, revealing the main reasons for the formation of their migration routes and the key genes of long-distance migration.

“Active early warning data provides basic data for the prediction of important wild animal disease trends.” Lu Jinyao, an engineer at the Biodiversity Center of the Hunan Provincial Forestry Bureau, pointed out that wild animals are natural “pathogen reservoirs”. Therefore, we should promote detection and prevention work from passive to active. Early warning is of great significance.

The Wild Animal Epidemic Disease Active Early Warning System is a set of early warning system specially developed by China for wild animal diseases. Institute, China Academy of Inspection and Quarantine and other units, forming an integrated, intelligent, networked and informatized active early warning system.

Through this system, it is possible to study and construct disease risk analysis and early warning models, scientifically judge epidemic trends, timely discover and report potential epidemic warning information, and strengthen biosecurity and public health safety risk management.

“In the future, we can gradually increase the corresponding regional early warning stations and further improve the early warning network.” Lu Jinyao said. (over)

