‘Donkey’: What is the dangerous immigration route known as the ‘Donkey Route’?

Famous Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie ‘Dinky’ has now officially hit the cinema halls.

Releasing on December 21, this comedy-drama depicts a method of emigration known as the ‘Dinky Route’. This route is used to enter countries like USA, UK and Canada.

Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year Dinky is the story of four friends from a village in Punjab who want to go to the UK but there is a bit of a problem as none of them have visas or tickets.

Hoping to reach the other side of the world, this group of friends meet a soldier who promises to take them to the ‘land of dreams’.

According to the Business Standard report, Khan has described the film as a ‘journey in which you will experience the friendship, humor and tragedy that are part of life in an unconventional way and miss home and family.’

At a recent event in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan explained the meaning of the film’s title, saying: ‘Dinky is an illegal journey that many people across the world take to cross the borders of other countries to get out of their country. Let’s do it. This trip is called Dinky Trip.

What exactly is ‘Dinky Root’?

‘Dinky Flights’ or ‘Dinky Route’ is a term based on the Punjabi word ‘Dinky’ which means ‘to jump from one place to another.’

The word itself refers to an illegal way in which people cross the border of another country by traveling on an uncharted route with multiple stops in other countries.

For example, when people apply for a tourist visa for EU Schengen countries, they can move freely between 26 countries. ‘Consultants’ or ‘agents’ help illegal entry into the UK after arriving in the EU zone.

These ‘agents’ usually charge a lot of money to smuggle people into the country of their choice and according to Business Standard some agents may even be taking legal action by offering dangerous methods to people. .

Agents can offer a variety of services, from forging documents to smuggling people through shipping containers.

Is this method dangerous?

Yes it is dangerous.

There are many risks, including imprisonment, deportation and even death.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

A report by the Times of India, citing the US Customs and Border Protection, said that between February 2019 and March 2023, 149,000 Indian citizens who tried to enter the US illegally were detained. Gaya, most of which were associated with the Indian provinces of Gujarat and Punjab.

Earlier this year, a 32-year-old man from Kaithal district of Haryana lost his life while allegedly being taken to America via the ‘Dinky Route’.

At the time, the victim’s brother told the media: ‘We borrowed money from the Arahati (commission agent) and gave them (the agent) Rs 2.5 lakh (about £23,645.85) in advance. Malik was taken to Turkey via Kazakhstan but her phone was switched off after reaching Guatemala.’

According to the newspaper, the brother said, ‘We came to know about his death through social media and it seems to be a murder. The agent planned his murder and strict action should be taken against him.’

This work has been going on for many years. In 2010, the police chief in Jalandhar said that the authorities were facing difficulties in dealing with the new method of ‘dinky flights’.

According to the newspaper, he said at that time that ‘people who want to go abroad in any way try to find an agent to fulfill their desire. There are many people in this business.’

‘Up to 10 people out of every hundred are caught.’

Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film aims to highlight this procedure and the difficulties associated with it.

The movie ‘Dinky’ is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Abhijeet Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon are the co-writers of the film’s story.

Click here to join Independent Urdu WhatsApp channel for authentic news and current affairs analysis.

Share this: Facebook

X

