Donna accuses a senator: "Sexual harassment in the Senate for a job". Calenda: "Richetti is just a victim of stalking"
News

Donna accuses a senator: “Sexual harassment in the Senate for a job”. Calenda: “Richetti is just a victim of stalking”

Donna accuses a senator: “Sexual harassment in the Senate for a job”. Calenda: “Richetti is just a victim of stalking”

The shadow of harassment against women on Palazzo Madama. In particular on Matteo Richetti, senator re-nominated in the next elections by Action. The story of the alleged victim was collected by Fanpage. In support there are also a series of messages with sexual references and with a male-dominated tone. In the meantime, however, Carlo Calenda defends his party mate: “For a year now, Senator Richetti has reported stalking and threats attributable to a woman already known to the police to the judiciary and the postal police.

