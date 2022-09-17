The shadow of harassment against women on Palazzo Madama. In particular on Matteo Richetti, senator re-nominated in the next elections by Action. The story of the alleged victim was collected by Fanpage. In support there are also a series of messages with sexual references and with a male-dominated tone. In the meantime, however, Carlo Calenda defends his party mate: “For a year now, Senator Richetti has reported stalking and threats attributable to a woman already known to the police to the judiciary and the postal police.