The funeral of the 76-year-old woman of culture will be held on Saturday Teached 30 years; she has devoted herself to journalism and literature

DONNAS

Tomorrow will be the day of the last farewell to Teresa Charles, a well-known and appreciated personality of the Aosta Valley culture, who died at 76 on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday at the Domus Pacis, where she was hospitalized following the consequences of an illness that had struck her. some weeks ago. Many of her have recently visited her at the mortuary of the structure for a more intimate tribute.

And many are expected at the funeral that will be celebrated on Saturday 15, at 9.30, in the parish church of San Pietro in Vincoli, on the day of Saint Teresa of Avila, to whom she was particularly devoted. The community of Donnas and the whole Valley lose an important point of reference. Born in Donnas on 21 August 1946, Teresa Charles has always been committed to enhancing local traditions and culture. And she did it through countless studies, passionate research, dozens of articles and books that remain a precious heritage to reread and preserve.

Graduated in foreign languages ​​and literature at the University of Turin, she made studying one of her passions: four years ago she also obtained a master’s degree in religious sciences at the Marianum Pontifical Theological Faculty, at the Monte Berico headquarters in Vicenza. She taught for thirty years in the high schools of the Region then she devoted herself to journalism and literature. You have published short stories, several novels – including La Fleur de Saint-Ours, The pomegranate tree, Ce coin de terre – up to the most recent, Il cantico dei migranti, where you tackled the controversial issue of immigration. You have carried out and published research work on the Sant’Orso Fair and on the Selve family of industrialists, active in Donnas since the end of the nineteenth century.

She was director of the magazine Pagine della Valle d’Aosta and also dedicated herself to political life, first in the Municipality then as a regional councilor from 1998 to 2008 and, for a short period, also a regional councilor for Education and Culture. For ten years now, her interest has been more focused on the spiritual and social dimension and the world of nature: she has dedicated herself to the creation and care of the site of Rochesainte, a natural open-air sanctuary in the village of Donnas. Collaborator of the Messager Valdôtain and member of the Académie Saint-Anselme of Aosta and of the Adelf (Association des écrivains de langue française), Charles had also received at the beginning of the 90s, for his activity in the cultural and literary field (he was journalist), the Diplôme d’honneur et le Prix Etrangers pour la prose of the Académie des Lettres et des Arts du Périgord. A woman of great culture, open to confrontation, who in enhancing the history and roots of her community, she was able to look at the complex dynamics of the present always with an attentive and far-sighted eye. –

Amelio Ambrosi