Donoday returns to Chatillon, great children are the protagonists

CHATILLON

A review for those who have made the gift a daily habit: Donoday returns also in 2022, which since 2017 is celebrated in Valle d’Aosta with events and initiatives as part of the Day of the gift, promoted and celebrated nationally by the Institute Italian of the donation. A program full of proposals. The 2022 edition opened on Saturday 17 September with “Ozein on display”, an afternoon of aggregation, integration and solidarity to discover the hamlet of the village of Aymavilles. On Sunday 18 September, on the other hand, the volunteer associations of Châtillon were protagonists, who in the streets of the center had the opportunity to present their solidarity activities, while entertaining children and adults with recreational and sporting activities and workshops aimed at start a moment of reflection on the importance of spontaneous generosity. A similar initiative, in the form of a real party in the square, will take place on October 15 in Verrès when the various associations present in the area will entertain children and adults by proposing various activities and workshops. On Saturday 24 September, at 4 pm, the solidarity march “Les kilomètresolidires” will be held, organized by the municipal administration of Sarre, in collaboration with the Municipality of La Turbie and the Association des Trek’heureuses. On Monday 26 September in Verrès and Monday 2 October in Morgex both the children of the village’s elementary schools in playful form, and the entire community of the village, will be involved in an ecological day of collective commitment in cleaning streets and areas of the municipalities as a fundamental message of sustainability and environmental protection. –

