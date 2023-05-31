Donor countries delay funding for measures to stabilize Haiti

Port au Prince. The United Nations has $9 million in emergency aid announcedto respond to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The money is to be taken from the UN’s central emergency fund and has been approved by the organization’s head of humanitarian aid, Martin Griffiths, its spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

In the past five years, the number of Haitians in need of humanitarian assistance has doubled to 5.2 million out of a total population of approximately 11 million. In the past year, the number of children suffering from severe malnutrition has increased by 30 percent.

According to the UN, the humanitarian situation in Haiti has deteriorated massively due to a sharp increase in violence and insecurity. According to a study by the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights (Centre d’analyse et de recherche en droits humains, Cardh), armed gangs control an average of 60 percent of the urban area of ​​the capital Port au Prince alone.

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 and the expiry of the terms of office of the last senators, Haiti no longer has an elected government. State presence and legitimacy has increasingly dwindled.

According to media reports, the UN is reacting with its intervention to the lack of support from donors, who have only fulfilled their obligations for the implementation of the 2023 aid plan for Haiti by 12 percent. A requirement of $720 million was originally agreed.

Nevertheless, the amount topped up by the UN only corresponds to that which, for example, the USA provided approximately every hour between February 2022 and February 2023, or France approximately every 48 hours in support of Ukraine have invested.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, following talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a visit to Kingston, called on the international community to take action against rising gang violence in Haiti that “is threatening the security of the Caribbean”. He explainedthat the insecurity and poor hygienic conditions in Haiti represent a danger that goes beyond the regional area.

In response to the insecurity in the country, vigilante groups have recently emerged organizedwho call themselves the Bwa Kale movement. It brings together residents who want to resist armed gangs taking control of their neighborhoods. The movement is said to be spreading rapidly across the country. “Bwa Kale” literally means “shaving off tree bark” or “stripping off” and is an appeal to the population to bring sharpened wooden sticks, stones, machetes and any other tool that can be used as a weapon to fight the gang members.

As a result, the human rights organization Cardh reports significant local successes over the past four weeks in terms of security in certain neighborhoods. The emergence of vigilante groups is said to have led to a sharp reduction in kidnappings and other forms of violence by armed gangs.

However, the “Bwa kale” movement must be “integrated into a framework for lasting security”. Otherwise, fighting back against the gangs “would be worse than the atrocities before Bwa Kale,” Cardh said. According to their figures, at least 160 actual or suspected gang members have already been hunted down, lynched and burned alive across the country.

In April, Haiti and the United Nations signed a cooperation framework for sustainable development for the period 2023-2027 (america21 reported). The agreement aims to establish a comprehensive and integrated long-term approach with a focus on governance, security and the rule of law, inclusive economic change, effective social services and the environment. Without financial support, implementation would fail.