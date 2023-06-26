Donovan Solano homered in Twins win

The team from Barranquilla defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-3

Colombian Dónovan Solano hit his third home run of the season in the Minnesota Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers, in 10 innings, this Sunday.

Solano took the fence in the third inning against Michael Lorenzen and drove in two runs as he found Christian Vázquez in circulation.

The man from Barranquilla went 2-4 in the game and his offensive average was .277.

The Twins tied the score at 3-3 in the eighth through Royce Lewis, who then drove in the go-ahead drive for his team in the tenth scored by Carlos Correa.

The Twins (40-39) remain in first place in the AL Central with a two-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.



