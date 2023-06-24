Don’t be afraid of secondhand tech products

By Fernando Garzón – @fergarzon

According to the Samy Alliance Consumer Trends 2022 study, the trend of second-hand items is consolidated among generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2015) and 33% of them already do so.

ThredUP, a renowned online platform for the sale of second-hand items, has published its 2022 report, in which it is said that by 2025 the second-hand market is expected to grow 11 times faster than the general market and 58% of consumers affirm that the second hand has helped them in times of inflation.

No one is oblivious to the growing global trend for buying second-hand items, and more now in Colombia due to the uncertain economic situation of the country and inflation, without neglecting the fact that people are increasingly inclined to make conscious purchases. , where recycling and caring for the environment are present.

Tec entrepreneur, met Clevercel, an e-commerce with a presence in Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which has sold more than 120,000 second-hand technological equipment in the last 3 years, thanks to a clear vision of improving access to technology to the population in Latin America through an economic and environmental approach.

Growing trend

The circular economy is becoming more relevant every day in the purchasing behavior of consumers. Various world studies have shown this growing trend in the second-hand market, which has been gaining strength since the pandemic and has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, supported by the more sustainable customs or positions of the new consumer and generations.

Technology consumer purchasing behavior takes a radical turn, both due to budget constraints and increased awareness of the environmental benefits of the circular economy.

On this platform, users find a wide catalog of products at very affordable prices, and a wide variety of references from all brands, in addition, they offer the peace of mind that all equipment is legal, 100% functional and with a 12-month guarantee. .

It is an ideal tool for buying and selling used equipment, not only for the 15-year-old looking for his first experience with a cell phone, but also the 40-year-old mother-head of household who lost her cell phone, as well as the small business that You want access to cutting-edge technology at more affordable prices to improve your productivity.

Solutions like this are making it possible to extend the useful life of the equipment, which implies less electronic waste and, consequently, less impact on the environment.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

